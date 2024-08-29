Zayn Malik Speculated To Go On Tour: Teases ‘Big Announcement’

Image Credit: GC Images

Zayn Malik has the Zquad’s attention after revealing he has a “big announcement coming up.”

The 31-year-old has been pursuing a solo career since his departure from One Direction in 2015. The band, also composed of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson, saw Zayn exit with the statement on Facebook, “My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band… I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight.”

Since going solo, Zayn has released hits like “Pillow Talk,” “Dusk Till Dawn,” and his duet with Taylor Swift, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” In May this year, he released his fourth album, Room Under the Stairs (Z Sides), which features tracks such as “What I Am” and “Stardust.”

In a recent interview clip shared by a fan account on X , he teased fans with the news: “I have some interesting stuff coming out with my music pretty soon. Some pretty big announcements coming up, so if you’re interested in my music at all, I’ve got some cool news coming pretty soon.”

zayn confirms that he has a BIG ANNOUNCEMENT coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ckLGLN8f9s — ZAYN MALIK PROMO 𓊍 (@ZAYNxPROMO) August 29, 2024

After hearing this, fans on social media, formerly Twitter, noticed that Zayn’s official website includes a section for tours. The page states, “SORRY, THERE ARE NO SHOWS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE. TO BE NOTIFIED OF NEW TOUR DATES WHEN THEY ARE ANNOUNCED, CLICK THE RSVP LINK BELOW.” Although no events are currently listed, it allows fans to RSVP for updates.

Fans are excited about the possibility of the former boy band star embarking on his first solo tour. One fan on X wrote, “IT’S REALLY HAPPENING Y’ALL, ZAYN IS GOING ON TOUR, I AM SCREAMING!!”

Another added, “10 years ago today was the last time I saw Zayn live, with One Direction. What do you mean there’s a chance I might see him live again sometime soon?”

A supporter chimed in, “OMG WAIT WHAT IF HE SINGS ‘YOU AND I’ OR ‘NIGHT CHANGES’? I MEAN HE HAS BEEN TALKING ABOUT 1D A LOT LATELY.”

Zayn has not yet made any official comments about a potential tour.