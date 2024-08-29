‘Jurassic World’ Sequel Reveals Title and First Look Featuring Scarlett Johansson

Image Credit: FilmMagic

The new Jurassic World film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment received an official title on Thursday morning, along with a pair of first-look photos starring Scarlett Johansson.

Director Gareth Edwards’ movie, set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025, is titled Jurassic World Rebirth. Edwards will direct from a script by David Koepp, who also wrote the original Jurassic Park released in 1993.

The seventh film in the 31-year-old franchise will feature an ensemble cast, including Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, who were also shown in the first looks, alongside Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein.

The studio unveiled the movie’s logo and a snippet of music from the film’s theme in a post shared on X, along with photos from the movie. One image shows Johansson and Bailey’s characters crouching in tall grass, while another shows Ali’s character shouting while holding a flare.

“A new era is born. #JurassicWorldRebirth,” reads a logline on Instagram.

According to the official summary, the film is set five years after the events of Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World Dominion, when “the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs.” The previous installment hit theaters in June 2022 and starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, alongside Jurassic Park returnees Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill.

“Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived,” the synopsis continues. “The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Johansson plays covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs.

“When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, longtime forces in the Jurassic franchise, produce Jurassic World Rebirth, with Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart, and Jim Spencer serving as executive producers.