‘HSM’ Alum Bart Johnson Defends Sister-In-Law Blake Lively Amid Online Backlash

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Blake Lively may be facing online criticism for her involvement in the It Ends With Us drama, but she certainly has the support of her family.

High School Musical alum Bart Johnson, best known for playing Coach Bolton, took to Instagram to defend his sister-in-law. The 53-year-old actor is related to the 37-year-old actress through his marriage to her sister, Robyn Lively.

In honor of the Gossip Girl star’s birthday on August 25, he posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. He captioned the post, “My best friend for 30 years! Blake’s dad gave me a job teaching his teenage acting class after working with him on my very first job as an actor on a film called Mi Familia. Countless stories of family trips and vacations, chaperoning her school field trips and, MOST importantly, helping me gain favor with her older sister Robyn (now my wife of 25 years), who didn’t know I existed for years after knowing Blake!!”

This post came amid the backlash Blake has been receiving over her alleged feud with co-star Justin Baldoni, reportedly for not giving him enough creative control during the making of It Ends With Us, and for making a joke in response to a question about the film’s portrayal of domestic violence. Bart’s post drew several comments from followers.

One user criticized him for “promoting happiness in a domestic violence setting without any regard for victims,” prompting Bart to defend his family member. “I’m really sorry you feel that way…I’m sure you have a huge heart and want the best. I can promise you the truth has not come out yet. Blake worked harder on this film than anything I’ve seen her do in my entire life because it meant so much to her,” he replied, though the message appears to be deleted.

He went on to describe Blake, whom he has known for many years, as “someone who wants to make the world a better place and has been an exceptional role model in a million kinds of ways—to care for others, spread kindness, and, my personal favorite, put her family first by being an AMAZING wife and mother. When I grow up, I want to be just like her. I’ve got a long way to go.”