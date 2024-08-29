Harry Styles Attends Former One Direction Bandmate Niall Horan’s Concert

Image Credit: Kevin Winter

Calling all Directioners! Harry Styles was spotted attending Niall Horan’s concert in Manchester. While it wasn’t a One Direction reunion, it was the next best thing.

The 30-year-old pop star first gained fame as a member of the boy band One Direction, formed on *The X Factor* in 2010, along with the 30-year-old Irish singer, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, who left the band in 2015. The group created hit singles like “Kiss You,” “Live While We’re Young,” and “Steal My Girl,” which made them a global sensation among teenage fans. Since going on hiatus in 2016, the members have focused on their solo careers and personal lives, with three of them becoming fathers.

Despite being apart, the former bandmates continue to support each other’s solo endeavors. The “As It Was” singer attended the “Slow Hands” singer’s performance at Co-op Live in England on Tuesday, August 27, during his The Show Live on Tour. A fan-shared video on X shows Harry dancing and singing along to Niall’s performance of “Stockholm Syndrome,” a song the band wrote together and released on their 2014 album, Four.

Four was the last album Zayn Malik participated in before his departure, and the remaining four members later released one more album, Made In The A.M. Niall previously told Vulture that “’Stockholm Syndrome’ was a great song to perform live.”

As for a reunion, the band members have not discussed it yet, though they remain in contact. During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in 2023, Niall said, “The conversation hasn’t happened. We speak regularly, but that conversation hasn’t happened. God knows whether it ends up being. It could be like the Friends reunion, it could be a whole tour. God knows what it is, but no, it hasn’t been spoken about.”

Harry also commented on the possibility of a reunion during the final episode of James Corden’s The Late Late Show in 2023, saying, “I think I’d never say never to that… I think if there was ever a time when we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.” By answering the question, he avoided having to drink a salmon smoothie.