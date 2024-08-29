How Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Will Stay Apart at Venice Film Festival

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Exes Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are both attending this year’s Venice International Film Festival — but will avoid each other as much as possible. The festival’s artistic director, Alberto Barbera, explained how they plan on making sure that the Maria actress, 49, and the Wolfs actor, 60, remain far apart.

“Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday [August] 29, and she will leave right after with [Maria director] Pablo Larraín to go to [the] Telluride [Film Festival],” Alberto told PEOPLE on Thursday, August 29. “Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido.”

angelina jolie’s red carpet look for maria I AM NOT FINE pic.twitter.com/gfjcHLrtSt — Rina (@bbblanchett) August 29, 2024

Angelina plays the titular character in Maria. The film follows the real-life singer Maria Callas on the day of her death. While speaking at a recent press conference, the Oscar winner was asked whether or not she relates to her character in reality.

“There’s a lot I won’t say in this room that you probably know and assume,” Angelina said. “I related to the part of her that is extremely soft and didn’t have room in the world to be as soft as she truly was and as emotionally open as she truly was. I think I share her vulnerability more than anything.”

Angelina and Brad were married from 2014 until they were declared legally single in 2019. She had filed for divorce in 2016. Their ongoing divorce has plagued their family, as the exes share children Shiloh, Zahara, Pax, Maddox, Knox and Vivienne together.

In recent years, the details surrounding the end of Angelina and Brad’s marriage have come to light, including an alleged altercation that they got into on a plane in 2016. According to court documents obtained by Hollywood Life, Angelina accused Brad of physical assault, which he vehemently denied. Neither of them has publicly spoken out about their divorce.

Apart from their former relationship, the exes have also been battling over their assets, including the Château Miraval winery they share. However, earlier this summer, Angelina requested for Brad to “end the fighting” over their winery.