Allison Holker Shares Photo of New Boyfriend One Year After Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Death

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Allison Holker is back to dating after a year and a half of grieving the loss of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

The 36-year-old dancer took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 29, to reveal she has a new partner. She shared a photo of their shadows holding hands, captioned with a red heart emoji. This marks the first time the mother of three has gone public with a relationship since the Ellen Show dancer passed away in December 2022 from suicide at the age of 40, leaving behind his wife and their three children: Weslie, Zaia, and Maddox.

As the man is remained unidentified, her comment section was filled with supportive messages. “I’m happy you have someone to give you love in this way. Blessings to you and whoever you choose to share your life with,” one person wrote.

Another user added, “I have the biggest grin on my face right now! But I could also cry tears of joy for you.”

Someone else commented, “Life is like a book. Some chapters are sad, some are happy, and some are exciting. But if you never turn the page, you will never know what the next chapter holds. Happy for you.”

Even fellow colleagues in the dance industry, like Julianne Hough, showed their support, with Hough leaving a red heart emoji.

In an interview with People, Allison shared, “I think I am a person who always says the quote, ‘Romanticize your life.’ And I think, though I’ve gone through so much, I’m still a believer in living a big life. There’s not been one moment that I haven’t thought to myself, ‘I still want to live a big life.’”

She continued, “I still want to have love, still want to travel the world. I still want to see and experience new things with new people, new energy, my friends, my family, a loved one—a potential—and my kids…I want them to see that they can still learn to trust and love again. It doesn’t have to go away…I would embrace it.”

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.