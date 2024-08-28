TLC Star Jazz Jennings Gives Update on 100 Lb Weight Loss Journey

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

TLC star Jazz Jennings is working towards a new goal: her weight loss journey, in which she has already lost 100 pounds.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to share an update on her achievement, two years after she began working out. On Monday, August 26, she captioned the post, “I’m so proud of my progress and want to thank my family, friends, and everyone who supported me in getting here! Good health is not a certificate you display; it is a constant effort!”

Her Instagram video featured clips of her running and exercising over the past two years, highlighting the before-and-after difference in her weight. Despite losing 100 pounds, she acknowledged that the journey isn’t over yet. “I still have room for improvement, but I am more motivated and inspired than I’ve been in years. Let’s keep it going!” she added.

The Youtube Star’s openness about her health journey has inspired many, including her own family, who expressed their support in the comments. Her brother, Sander Jennings, wrote, “So proud to be by your side every step of the way! You inspire me so much. Keep pushing towards your goals.”

Her mother, Jeannette Renee, commented, “Sooooooo proud of you! I love you so much.”

A fan added, “You go, girl!!! So proud of you!!!”

Jazz has previously been candid about her struggles with a binge-eating disorder. In a June 2021 Instagram post, she disclosed, “My binging, along with an increased appetite from some of the meds I’m on, has caused me to gain almost 100 pounds in a little less than two years. I’m ready to change my ways; I’ve been saying I’m ready to turn over a new leaf, but I’m running out of trees now. I’m ready to take the initiative and create positive changes when it comes to my health and body.”

The reality star became well-known for her show I Am Jazz on TLC, which follows her and her family as they navigate life with Jazz as a transgender woman. In an interview with Time magazine, she shared, “Ever since I could form coherent thoughts, I knew I was a girl trapped inside a boy’s body. There was never any confusion in my mind. The confusing part was why no one else could see what was wrong.”