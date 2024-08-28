Scooter Braun Jokes Why He Was ‘Not Invited’ to Taylor Swift’s Party

Image Credit: Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Scooter Braun has reignited an old feud with his former client Taylor Swift after revealing that he watched the HBO Max documentary Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood.

The feud dates back to 2019 when the 43-year-old record executive gained control over the 34-year-old singer’s songs after she left Big Machine Records— a move she was not happy about. At the time, she wrote on her Tumblr page, “Guys, it’s been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year’s ceremony. I’ve been planning to perform a medley of my hits from the past decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.”

She then asked for help from her fans, adding, “This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in writing those songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans. So, this is where I’m asking for your help.”

A couple of years have passed since their feud, but Scooter has resurfaced the topic by watching the documentary and making light of it in his Instagram Stories. He shared a TMZ post titled “Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce host Blake Lively’s birthday bash in Rhode Island,” featuring paparazzi photos of the celebrities at the event. His repost was accompanied by a comment that read, “How was I not invited to this?!? #laughalittle.”

Although he claims to have no bad blood with the pop star, he recalled in a 2022 interview with E! News that he disapproved of artists using their fan base to retaliate against someone. He said, “Weaponizing a fan base— especially when the artists I work with have very large fan bases— is very dangerous. There are people in that fan base who have mental health issues, there are families involved, and I think that’s very, very dangerous.”

Scott Samuel Braun, his birth name, has also worked with artists like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.