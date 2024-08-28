Mariah Carey Allegedly ‘Never Tried’ to Contact Late Sister Alison Before Her Death

Image Credit: FilmMagic

A friend of Mariah Carey‘s late sister, Alison, spoke out about their distant relationship in a new interview. While speaking with The U.S. Sun on Tuesday, August 27, David Baker claimed that the 55-year-old pop singer “was told” that Alison was declining “a month” before her death.

“No, Mariah has never tried to contact Alison, even after she was told a month ago that Alison was dying,” David alleged. “A phone call or, better still, a video call would have meant so much to Alison. But it never came.”

He then pointed to Mariah’s statement about Alison’s death.

“And now Mariah is ‘heartbroken’ by the loss of her mother and her ‘ex’ sister,” he went on, before alleging, “Alison was unhappy that her ‘baby sister’ had cut off contact with her. She talked about it frequently. She wondered if Mariah or any of her relatives would come to her funeral. … That callous rejection added more hurt to Alison’s pain.”

We at Mariah Crave are deeply saddened by the passing of @MariahCarey ’s beloved sister and mother 💔 Our hearts go out to Mariah and her family during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our sincere condolences and ask that everyone respects her privacy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AG97zJ0xhv — Mariah Crave BR 🇧🇷 (@mariahcravebr) August 26, 2024

Mariah has not publicly responded to David’s claims. His recent interview comes one day after the “Always Be My Baby” artist confirmed that she had lost her sister and their mother, Patricia, on the same day last weekend.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” the Grammy Award winner told PEOPLE in a statement on Monday, August 26. “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Mariah had a complicated relationship with her family. In her 2020 memoir, she opened up about Alison and Patricia. While describing her relationship with Patricia as a “prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment,” the Meaning of Mariah Carey author explained what she understood about her sister.

“I do know that what she experienced damaged and derailed her girlhood,” Mariah wrote in one excerpt of the book about Alison. “She was fully aware when the family unit unraveled and our parents turned on each other; she absorbed the full pain of a family coming undone. … I was told she brought home good grades, got into good schools, and loved music too.”