Grier Henchy Wears Mom Brooke Shields’ 1997 Wedding Dress to HS Graduation

Image Credit: Instagram:@makeupbysauce

Brooke Shields has always opened up her extensive closet to her daughters, so when it came time for her high school graduation, Grier Hammond Henchy seized the opportunity to bring back a special dress of her mom’s, who once said, “Nothing is off limits.”

“Her graduation dress was my first wedding dress,” Shields said of the gown she wore to marry tennis ace Andre Agassi in 1997.

And although their marriage didn’t work out, Shields—who called her first husband “a good guy”—said the dress felt “like a big full-circle moment” that “honors something,” adding, “I think that’s healthy.”

Shields first wore the corseted ivory satin gown when she married the tennis player—whom she divorced in 1999 before marrying Grier’s dad, Chris Henchy, in 2001—but Grier made some changes to make the dress her own.

“We had to re-bone it a little bit so it was tight and sleek,” said Grier, 18, who just began her first year at Wake Forest University. “We took out all the poof because I didn’t want it poofy. And we made it strapless.”

“She looked great in it,” said the 59-year-old star. “It’s such an honor when they want to wear your stuff. Normally they don’t think I’m cool.”

When Shields sat down with Oprah Winfrey as part of Oprah Daily’s “The Life You Want” class, she shared that one of her daughters was horrified at the amount of dust in her mom’s closet. “If you’re not going to wear this stuff, I’m gonna wear it!” she said.

In addition to the 1997 wedding gown, the college freshman and IMG model also walked the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute red carpet in a black Richard Tyler gown that Shields wore to a 2006 ball when Grier was just six months old. She also sparkled in one of her mom’s old gold dresses earlier that year.