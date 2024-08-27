Prince Harry to Re-Release Memoir ‘Spare’ in Paperback Edition

Image Credit: Getty Images

Prince Harry is set to release his groundbreaking memoir Spare for a second time, this time in a paperback edition.

Penguin Random House, the 39-year-old’s publishing partner, announced the news on Tuesday, August 27, revealing that the memoir will be republished later this year. “The new edition will feature the same cover image as the hardcover, with a newly designed package, while the contents of the book remain unchanged,” they stated.

The Duke of Sussex’s book recounts his life story, including pivotal moments such as the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and how he coped during that difficult period in his childhood. As the book’s description reads: “It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Princess Diana was laid to rest, billions wondered what Prince William and Prince Harry must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last.”

His memoir covers everything from his time in military school to the treatment of his now-wife, Meghan Markle, at Buckingham Palace, offering his perspective and side of the story about his well-known family.

Before the book’s release, Harry shared with Us Weekly that he did not write this memoir as the “Prince” he “was born” or known as, but “as the man” he has become. He added, “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

While Harry aimed to share his perspective on how things were handled within his royal family, he did not intend to vilify anyone but rather to speak his truth. He expressed to People in January 2023, “I don’t want to tell anyone what to think of it, and that includes my family. This book and its truths are, in many ways, a continuation of my own mental health journey. It’s a raw account of my life—the good, the bad, and everything in between.”

Readers can expect the paperback edition of Spare to be re-released on October 22, without any bonus chapters.