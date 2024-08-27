Kelce Brothers Land $100 Million Deal with Amazon for New Heights Podcast

Image Credit: MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Kelce brothers have inked a deal with Amazon’s podcast network, Wondery, which will now be the new home of their popular podcast, as Amazon announced on Tuesday, August 27.

Jason Kelce, 36, and Travis Kelce, 34, signed a landmark nine-figure, three-year deal that gives Wondery exclusive ad sales and distribution rights for their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, which currently posts on YouTube and Apple. Episodes will be available for early listening and ad-free for Wondery+ subscribers, according to Amazon.

According to a source briefed on the negotiations, the deal is valued at over $100 million.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of New Heights,” the Ohio natives said in a statement. “We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons.”

“Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to new heights! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3 — see you soon, 92%ers!”

WE’RE BAAAAAAACK!!! Season 3 premieres TOMORROW and we've got an absolute banger of an episode to kick it off 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LdJtH9lofz — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 27, 2024

The Monday Night Countdown analyst and Kansas City Chiefs star had been searching for a new deal in the $100 million range for their popular and award-winning weekly show after the season 2 finale.

“They will absolutely get that much. These aren’t vanity deals, these shows are cash machines,” a podcast industry executive told PEOPLE in July.

According to data from Edison Research, New Heights was the fourth-biggest podcast in the United States for the first quarter of 2024, its highest-ever ranking.

Wondery CEO Jen Sargent praised the brothers’ podcast as a “hilarious, relevant commentary” with “unprecedented insider access to the NFL season and professional sports.”

Since debuting in September 2022, the now-retired NFL star and his brother have used the platform to reflect on their experiences on the field and the football industry as a whole. The show saw a surge in popularity when Travis confirmed dating Taylor Swift in October 2023, attracting new demographics eager for updates involving the “Karma” singer.

“All of a sudden, dads are hanging out with daughters and there’s worlds colliding, and our show gets to be another place where worlds collide, and it’s awesome,” Jason said during a panel at Sport Beach 2024.

New Heights will be distributed via Wondery starting with Wednesday’s episode to kick off the third season.