Joe Jonas Addresses Sophie Turner Divorce: ‘It Was Scary at Times’

Joe Jonas has opened up about his divorce from estranged wife Sophie Turner, describing it as “such a crazy time” in his life.

The 35-year-old singer, who is set to release his album Music For People Who Believe In Love in October, has poured his heart into this upcoming record. While creating the album, he was going through the divorce with the 28-year-old actress, with whom he shares two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, decided to part ways after four years of marriage. In their joint statement, they wrote, “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Earlier this year, Joe teased the album’s direction when he released a snippet of the song “Work It Out,” featuring lyrics that hint at his emotions during the split: “Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for / Stop bein’ sad ’cause you’re makin’ the room uncomfortable.”

In an interview with Billboard, he reflected, “I was going through a lot of life changes… finding out who I was as a person, father, and friend, while living under the microscope of the music industry. During such a crazy time in my life, I turned to music as an outlet.”

Although he shares his emotional journey, Joe emphasized that he isn’t looking to blame. “It was scary at times, but also freeing… I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put things on blast. I have a beautiful life that I’m grateful for. I’ve got two beautiful kids. I’m a happy person, and the music needed to reflect that— but also, the journey to get here.”

With deep thoughts and emotions embedded in the 13 tracks set to release on October 18, Joe hopes to convey one main message: “If this body of work helps people through what they’re going through, that’s all I can really wish for.”