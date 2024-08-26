Kelly Ripa Reacts to Daughter Lola Consuelos Posting “Demure” Topless Photo

Image Credit: Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Kelly Ripa is not like a regular mom; she’s a cool mom.

In a Thursday, Aug. 22 Instagram post, Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ daughter, Lola Consuelos, shared snaps from a sunny day, one of which included a cheeky shot of her topless sunbathing as she lay on her stomach on a lounge chair.

“Is this demure?” the 23-year-old captioned the post, referencing the viral term popularized by TikToker Jools Lebron.

In a fitting response, Ripa, 53, quickly quipped, “It’s very mindful.”

In the post’s second photo, Lola wore an olive green bikini with a blue and white beach towel under her arms. She accessorized with a multicolor bandana covering her dark hair, dangling silver and gold earrings, and sunglasses.

The Live With Kelly and Mark cohosts have been supportive of their daughter throughout the years. In 2023, Lola graduated from New York University, and the pair—who also share sons Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21—made separate posts featuring the same montage with various clips of the graduate.

In September 2021, Ripa told Entertainment Tonight about the experience of watching their kids grow up: “We blinked, unfortunately, and now they are grown adults.”

“I think that’s really the worst part—that we didn’t slow down in real time to appreciate that aspect of them when they were small, because we were so busy protecting them and making sure they were turning into good people and getting things done on time.”

Lola, who studied music and production at NYU, released her debut single, “Paranoia Silverlining,” in August 2022. (She included the dreamy track as the audio for her recent summer post.) Less than a year later, in July 2023, Lola dropped her second single, “Divine Timing.”

Regarding her second single, she told PEOPLE in 2023, “This song, I would say, is soulful, maybe a bit alternative. I think my sound in general can be described as that, but I also experiment with a lot of different genres all the time, so it’s kind of all over the place. I have a lot of songs that I haven’t released yet that are a bit more jazzy, a bit more house.”

“Be a fan of yourself and back yourself—back your sound. If you enjoy listening to a specific type of song or sound, make it. A lot of my inspiration also comes from music that I’ve heard before—not in the sense that I’m copying it, but from sounds that may evoke the same type of feeling,” she added.