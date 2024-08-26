‘Gossip Girl’ Star Ed Westwick Marries Amy Jackson in a 3-Day Wedding in Italy

Image Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for App

Just seven months after getting engaged, Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson have tied the knot.

After a small civil ceremony at The Connaught Hotel in London on Aug. 9, the Gossip Girl alum, 37, and the actress, 32, said “I do” for a second time on Saturday, Aug. 24, in a destination wedding in Italy.

The couple hosted 220 guests for a three-day wedding weekend on the Amalfi Coast, with Jackson saying its “timeless romance and vintage charm” made it the perfect location for them.

“We wanted a wedding spot that was not only naturally beautiful, surrounded by the ocean, hills, and vineyards, but also unique, and we found just that,” the Supergirl star told PEOPLE.

Jackson wore a custom gown by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti and a separate outfit by Pronovias Atelier for the reception. Meanwhile, Westwick donned a white Giorgio Armani tuxedo jacket, black pants, and a black bow tie, with his hair slicked back.

In a joint post, Westwick shared photos on Instagram on Aug. 25, writing in the caption, “The journey has just begun.”

The couple first met in 2021 during a race day with Aston Martin at Silverstone racetrack.

“I was there with a friend who knew her. I saw her and thought, I’m going to make my move! We chatted for a bit, and I asked her if she wanted to meet me for coffee,” Westwick said during an interview with Hello! in October 2023.

“We had a wonderful day, and she beat me. Her lap time was a lot better than mine! She’s been making my heart race from day one!”

After two years together, the pair got engaged in the Swiss Alps in January.

Last year, the couple moved into a new home and have been kept busy with the renovations. “We got a new place in the countryside just outside of London. I’m decorating the house right now — I’m a bit of an interior designer” Westwick told the Daily Mail.

He added, “Things are wonderful — she’s my best mate. She’s a great mother, all those things you want that I saw with my mum and dad. I hope I can have my version.”

Jackson is the mom of 4-year-old son Andreas, whom she shares with her ex, George Panayiotou. She regularly shares photos and videos of her little one with her now-husband.