Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Revealed She ‘Cries Every Time’ to 2 of His Songs

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers is opening up about the whirlwind of emotions she experienced while listening to her father Eminem’s new album, The Death of Slim Shady.

The 51-year-old rapper has been candid about his troubled past, both in his career and personal life. Once known as one of the most controversial artists through his alter ego Slim Shady, Eminem now reflects on the importance of life and leaving that persona behind. His new songs “Temporary” featuring Skylar Grey and “Somebody Save Me” featuring Jelly Roll deeply resonated with the 28-year-old podcast host.

Both tracks address his battle with addiction, which he has now overcome, marking 16 years of sobriety. In “Somebody Save Me,” Eminem directly acknowledges Hailie, rapping, “Message to my daughters / I don’t even deserve the father title / Hailie, I’m so sorry / I know I wasn’t there for your first guitar recital / Didn’t walk you down the aisle / Missed the birth of your first child / Your first podcast, lookin’ down, sweetie.”

He continues, “I’m so proud of how you turned out / Sorry that I chose drugs and put ’em above you / Sorry that I didn’t love you enough to / Give ’em up, how the fuck do I not love you more than a pill?” While in “Temporary,” he speaks to Hailie about what life might be like after his passing.

During an episode of her “Just a Little Shady“ podcast, Hailie shared her reaction: “Speaking of things I watched this past week—which, I guess I’ll say I watched, but I refuse to watch again—the ‘Somebody Save Me’ music video is out, and I did watch it… I don’t think I can do it again. I definitely cry every time I hear it.”

Growing up, Hailie revealed that her parents, Eminem and Kim Scott, did “such a good job” of shielding her from the darker aspects of their lives when she was young. However, as she grew older and became aware of the reality, she admitted, “It’s so scary to think about. I think that’s why I get emotional so much, just thinking that could have happened.”

As memories are stirred by Marshall Bruce Mathers III’s songs, the recollection is deeply emotional for Hailie: “The older I get, the less I can listen to any of the songs,” she confessed.