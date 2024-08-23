Taylor Swift Shouts Out Sabrina Carpenter on ‘Short n’ Sweet’ Album Release

Image Credit: Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift once said, it’s the “Summer of Sabrina!” The 34-year-old pop star gave her former Eras Tour opening act, Sabrina Carpenter, a shoutout in honor of the release of her new album Short n’ Sweet.

The “Cruel Summer” singer took to Instagram Stories to praise the 25-year-old and her sixth studio album, noting that Sabrina is “short,” “sweet,” and “has made an extraordinary album.”

The two have shared a connection for quite some time, with the former Disney star previously joining Taylor on tour. Taylor even performed a mashup of “White Horse” and “Coney Island” during the show. Sabrina later shared a few snaps from the Sydney concert on her Instagram, writing, “9-year-old Sabrina singing ‘White Horse’ would never see this s**t coming! I love you so, so, so dearly, Taylor. Always have, always will.”

The “Feather” hitmaker released Short n’ Sweet following earlier singles like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” which have been summer hits. The album features 12 tracks, including “Taste,” “Good Graces,” “Sharpest Tool,” “Coincidence,” “Bed Chem,” “Dumb & Poetic,” “Slim Pickins,” “Juno,” “Lie to Girls,” and “Don’t Smile.”

Sabrina, who has been previously linked to Shawn Mendes and rumored to have an on-and-off relationship with British actor Barry Keoghan, shared that her past brief relationships inspired the album. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, she said, “I thought about some of these relationships, how some of them were the shortest I’ve ever had, and they affected me the most.”

She added, “I think about how I respond to situations— sometimes very nicely, sometimes not so nicely. The thing about albums, projects, writing songs, is that it’s all about capturing those moments.”

Along with the album release, Sabrina also dropped the music video for her song ‘Taste,” featuring horror actress Jenna Ortega. Adding to the excitement, she will embark on her Short n’ Sweet tour starting in September, with stops across North America in cities like Chicago, Orlando, and Los Angeles. She will also tour Europe and the United Kingdom, visiting cities like Dublin, Paris, and Berlin.