Prince William Announces Return to Royal Duties After Summer Break with Family

Image Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William‘s summer is coming to an end.

Following a private summer break in Balmoral with wife Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales has revealed his plans to return to public duties.

On August 22, Kensington Palace announced that the 42-year-old will visit the Homelessness: Reframed exhibit at the Saatchi Gallery in London on September 5.

The display highlights the complexities of homelessness across the U.K. and offers the public an opportunity to better understand the stories of individuals who have been affected.

During his visit, Prince William will meet the UK artists whose works are featured in the exhibition, many of whom have either experienced homelessness themselves or were inspired by the real-life stories of those who have. He will also hear from celebrated British photographer Rankin, who contributed to the exhibit, and spend time with children from Creative Kids, a charity that participated in one of the workshops for the “Open Doors” portion of the presentation.

The issue of homelessness has been close to Prince William’s heart ever since his mother, Princess Diana, took him to a homeless shelter when he was 11. Ending homelessness was a key component of Diana’s work as a royal, and Prince William has continued her legacy, serving as a patron of several charities dedicated to tackling the issue.

This upcoming engagement will mark Prince William’s first public appearance since July 14, when he and his eldest son, George, 11, attended the UEFA European Championship soccer final between England and Spain in Berlin, Germany.

On August 11, Prince William and Princess Kate issued a video message congratulating Team Great Britain on their success at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB!” Princess Kate said during the couple’s outdoor appearance in the clip.

“Well done on all you’ve achieved. You’ve been an inspiration to us all,” added Prince William, who debuted a surprise beard in the video.

Members of the British royal family typically retreat from the public eye from mid-July to early September, taking time off to rest and recharge. King Charles III is continuing Queen Elizabeth‘s tradition of vacationing at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, which has historically served as a gathering point for the wider family.