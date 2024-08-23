Meryl Streep and Martin Short Hold Hands At ‘Only Murders’ Season 4 Premiere After Party

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Meryl Streep and Martin Short were seen cozied up at the Only Murders in the Building premiere afterparty, fueling speculation that the two might be dating.

The co-stars are part of the cast of the mystery series, which is set to release its fourth season on August 27. The storyline “follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and uses their knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they document the case through a podcast, they unravel complex secrets that have been hidden for years,” according to IMDb.

To celebrate the upcoming season, the 74-year-old actor and the 75-year-old actress were seen walking hand-in-hand to the Hulu series’ afterparty in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 22. The Mamma Mia star wore a black long-sleeved dress adorned with white artistic designs and her signature glasses, while Short sported a black tuxedo over a white button-down shirt and red tie.

Martin Short and Meryl Streep attend the premiere after party for #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding pic.twitter.com/tGJQtiCxEq — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 23, 2024

Their appearance comes months after a representative for the Father of the Bride star told Us Weekly that the two “are just very good friends, nothing more.” Martin even previously mentioned his excitement in working with Meryl, to The Hollywood Reporter, “In fact, the first day of shooting – which was rare because I’m not brand new – I was driving to work and I thought, ‘I’m nervous today. I’m working with Meryl Streep.’”

Fans were quick to react to their appearance at the premiere. “They’re holding hands! It’s true,” one fan wrote on X.

Another added, “When you’re older, holding hands doesn’t necessarily imply a romantic relationship—it could just be for balance. But if they really are dating, AWESOME!”

“Meryl is soft-launching, and I love it,” another user commented.

Before this rumored fling, Martin was married to his late wife, Nancy Dolman, with whom he shares three children. Meanwhile, the Devil Wears Prada actress was married for 45 years to sculptor Don Gummer before their marriage ended in 2017.