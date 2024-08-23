Krispy Kreme and Dr. Pepper Team Up For Football Season

Image Credit: Getty Images

Krispy Kreme and Dr. Pepper fans are in for a treat just in time for the NFL season kick-off! The two brands have teamed up to create a special doughnut, perfect for football enthusiasts.

This new offering features a classic glazed doughnut topped with an Dr. Pepper-flavored frosting, adorned with burgundy and white sprinkles, and finished with the Dr. Pepper logo in white chocolate. It’s the ideal snack to enjoy while awaiting the start of the NFL season on September 5, with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs facing off.

Krispy Kreme launched this limited-edition doughnut on Friday, August 23, alongside other football-themed treats like the Buttercreme Goals Doughnut and the Kreme-Filled Football Doughnut. On the brand’s Instagram, they described the Buttercreme Goals Doughnut as “an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in green icing, topped with colorful sprinkles, and a yellow buttercreme-flavored goal post.” The Kreme-Filled Football Doughnut was described as “an unglazed shell doughnut filled with White Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing, and decorated as a football.”

The collaboration has generated a lot of excitement among fans. One Instagram user wrote, “I would drive an hour for these,” while another commented, “Omg!! Those look so good.”

According to Krispy Kreme’s website, Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said, “Two of America’s most loved flavors are coming together for one amazing game day sensation, making this the sweetest kickoff to football season ever. This Dr. Pepper collection is a must-add to your game day lineup, no matter who you’re cheering for.”

These doughnuts are available for purchase in-store, for pick-up at participating locations, or for delivery via the Krispy Kreme app. They are also sold in half-dozen boxes at select grocery stores.

This release follows the recent launch of Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice collection, which includes 12 pumpkin spice glazed cake doughnuts and beverages like the Pumpkin Spice Latte, available hot, iced, or frozen— that fit in with the upcoming fall season. The football-themed collection will be available in stores until September 2, 2024.