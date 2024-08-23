Jack Schlossberg Reacts to Cousin RFK Jr. Ending Campaign and Endorsing Trump

Image Credit: CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Jack Kennedy Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy and the son of Caroline Kennedy, was not surprised by his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to endorse Donald Trump after suspending his campaign.

“Never been less surprised in my life. Been saying it for over a year — RFK Jr. is for sale, works for Trump. Bedfellows and loving it,” the 31-year-old posted on X on Friday.

“Kamala Harris is for the people — the easiest decision of all time just got easier,” Schlossberg added.

Since RFK Jr. announced his independent bid for the White House last October, he has received little support from the Kennedy clan, including his own siblings. In fact, before Vice President Kamala Harris joined the presidential race, the family backed Joe Biden while describing their relative as a “threat” to the United States.

In May, Schlossberg released a series of videos in which he adopts a heavy Boston accent in the comic persona of a voter named Jimmy.

“A lot of people talking about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,” he said from the front seat of his car. “You know, I’m a fan of his father and his uncle — rest in peace. I remember the day he was killed. I mean, it was a tragic day. The entire country wept.”

“Jimmy” then went on to criticize RFK Jr.’s campaign.

“But listen, that guy, he’s a p****, the new guy, the young guy, he’s a freaking p****,” he said. “He’s lying to you, alright? ‘Independent,’ ‘third party,’ yeah, freakin’ right. He’s got Trump’s donors. He’s got Trump’s advisers. Him and Trump go way freaking back. Don’t be fooled by that. Don’t throw away your vote.”

The 31-year-old lawyer continued: “Vote for Biden. It’ll feel good. It’s gonna be fun! We’re gonna keep growing. This economy is gonna keep freakin’ booming. We’re gonna boom, everybody’s gonna get freaking loaded.”

Now, with Harris as the Democratic nominee, Schlossberg has continued his support for the Democratic Party. He was one of the first speakers to take the stage on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

“Tonight, JFK’s call to action is now ours to answer. Because once again, the torch has been passed to a new generation. To a leader who shares my grandfather’s energy, vision, and optimism for our future. That leader is Vice President Kamala Harris.”