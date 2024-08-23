Gisele Bündchen Shares Sweet Message for Tom Brady’s Son Jack on 17th Birthday

Image Credit: Tom Brady/Instagram: @tombrady

While Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are no longer together, the supermodel still made sure to celebrate her stepson on his special day.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, the former Victoria’s Secret model—who shares kids Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11, with ex-husband Brady—gave a special shoutout to the Super Bowl champ’s oldest son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, in honor of his 17th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to this sweet peanut!” Gisele wrote alongside a throwback photo of the two shared on her Instagram Stories, adding in another post of the pair side-by-side in the present day, “Who turned into a beautiful, kind, and incredible young man. We are so lucky to have you in our lives! Love you so much!”

"Happy birthday to this sweet peanut! Who turned into a beautiful, kind and incredible young man. We are so lucky to have you in our lives! Love you so much! ❤️🎂🎈" 📸 Gisele Bündchen via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/YhdBdDCjRZ — Gisele Bündchen Daily ⭐️ (@giseledaily) August 22, 2024

Brady also celebrated his son’s birthday with an Instagram post on Aug. 22, captioning it, “Happy 17th birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful 17-year-old I know. You are truly a blessing in my life, and I am so grateful to watch you mature into a young man. Your love of family, friends, school, athletics, hard work, and dedication to everything you put your energy into are just some of your amazing qualities. I love spending every minute with you and I cherish our time together.”

The athlete humorously added his “least favorite” thing about Jack—that the teen “can beat [him] in one-on-one now”—before concluding, “I love you always and forever, happy birthday, Dad.”

Bündchen and Brady divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Last year, the businesswoman promised to “always be there for” Jack “no matter what” as he turned 16.

As a guest on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon in March, Bündchen shared that she’s “learned so much” while raising teenagers.

“You wait,” Bündchen teased Fallon, as he prepared for his daughters Winnie Rose, 10, and Frances Cole, 9, to head into their teenage years. “I mean, it’s amazing having teenagers and pre-teens, but…”

“A little different?” Fallon asked, noting that he didn’t want his relationship with them “to change.”

Bündchen then told him that “you learn so much” parenting pre-teens and teens. “The most important thing [is] you have to make time to have conversations because, I think, you know, they are changing, every day is a whole new world,” the supermodel said. “And it’s so important to kind of talk; it’s a huge thing.”