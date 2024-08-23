‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Director Shawn Levy Wants a Deadpool and Spiderman Movie

Image Credit: Getty Images for Disney

Shawn Levy may have achieved box office success with Deadpool & Wolverine, but imagine a movie featuring Deadpool and Spider-Man! This idea might not be far off, as the 56-year-old filmmaker has previously expressed interest in seeing these two Marvel superheroes team up.

Marvel fans recently enjoyed the mashup of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, which helped the film earn $1.086 billion worldwide. Both heroes have storylines rooted in their gritty, real-world experiences, setting them apart from other MCU characters like the Avengers or those from space.

Levy noted to Marvel.com that these “are real-world characters.” He explained, “They don’t have magic powers. They aren’t from space or another dimension. They are from Earth, and their powers are raw, gritty, and authentic to real life. So yes, we’re playing with a premise and characters that are larger than life, but these are anti-heroes who are Earth-bound. I wanted the style of the movie to be fun and visually captivating, but always feel a little gritty.”

As Levy brainstorms new ideas for the Deadpool franchise, he’s open to incorporating more superheroes, particularly someone with Spidey senses. Per Fiction Horizon, an interview with Total Film released in June, Shawn shared, “The thing about Deadpool is that he makes everything more interesting because of his audacity… But, boy, I’d sure love to see Deadpool and Spidey. That’s a movie I’d love to make. I feel like Tom Holland would run circles around everyone else.”

During a press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine, both Reynolds and Jackman expressed enthusiasm for the idea of bringing Spider-Man into the fold to Marvel Thailand. “If I could pick one, I’d love to play with Spider-Man… Tom Holland is amazing,” Ryan said. Hugh added, “I agree. He’s so cool. That would be great. And he’s young.”

While producer Wendy Jacobson suggested bringing She-Hulk into the film, the X-Men star also expressed his enthusiasm for having Hulk join his team. “Just because I want him on my side… I don’t want to be in a fight against Hulk,” he told the outlet.