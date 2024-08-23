Country Singer Thomas Rhett Talks ‘Hardships’ He Faced With His Family and Career

Image Credit: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett opened up about the many struggles he has faced while balancing his career as a country musician with his responsibilities as a husband and father.

The 34-year-old singer, who is married to Lauren Akins and shares four daughters with her, values his family above all else. However, managing the demands of his career alongside his family life has led to several “hardships” that the couple has worked hard to overcome.

In an interview with Us Weekly published on Tuesday, August 20, Rhett said, “One of my favorite things to do is talk about how hard marriage can be and how challenging it is to be a dad and raise children to be good people. There are days that are easier than others, moments of pure joy, and a lot of days that are tough. I feel like I have some wisdom to share with younger people so they don’t make the same mistakes I did.”

Being a musician comes with significant responsibilities, including touring, media appearances, and studio work, all of which can consume a great deal of time. On top of that, Rhett also plays the role of a husband and father to four daughters, which requires additional time and effort. He shared with the outlet, “We were becoming famous at arguably the hardest moment in our personal lives. Adopting [Willa Gray] and getting pregnant at the same time, while having to be in Uganda for a year with me traveling back and forth, was so challenging. I’d go to Uganda and be a husband and dad, then return to America and focus on shows and music.”

He added, “I was internally imploding, and so was Lauren. We both reached breaking points where we felt something had to give. It was not a fun time in our marriage.”

Having been together since they were 21, the couple has faced numerous ups and downs but has managed to overcome them. Now, they understand how to work together and balance both family and career. They share daughters Ada James, Lennon Love, Lillie Carolina, and their adopted child, Willa Gray.