Blake Lively Reveals She Baked Son Olin A ‘Boob Birthday Cake’

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Blake Lively recently revealed that she made a humorous birthday cake for her youngest child, Olin, who turned one this year.

The 36-year-old Gossip Girl alum shared the quirky details during an interview on BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball and Friends show, saying, “My birthday cakes always have a little bit of a sense of humor. For my baby, I just did a giant set of t–ts… which I feel will haunt him for life.” She explained that at that age, all he really wants is to be nurtured and breastfed. “But what do they want at 1? He can’t declare what he wants, so boobs.”

This lighthearted moment comes amid rumors of a feud between Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni. Additionally, Lively has faced some online backlash recently for behavior in past interviews that have resurfaced.

The It Ends With Us star is very into her personal motherhood journey, as she also shares three other children—James, Inez, and Betty—with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Interestingly, Taylor Swift is the godmother to a few of their children. Beyond their roles as partners, Blake and Ryan have also become co-stars, supporting each other in their recent projects. Blake made a special appearance as Ladypool in Deadpool & Wolverine, starring alongside her husband, who plays the titular character. Meanwhile, Ryan has been actively helping Blake with her new film, which is based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling book. She told E! News, “We help each other. He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine, and mine are his.”

This collaboration has fueled speculation about tension between Blake and her 40-year-old co-star, Justin Baldoni. Reports suggest that creative control on set became an issue, with a source telling Us Weekly, “[Justin] felt that his vision wasn’t as valued as Blake’s, which stifled creativity on set.”

Despite the rumors and online chatter, Blake Lively continues to balance her career and motherhood with her characteristic humor and resilience.