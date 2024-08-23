Ben Affleck is Spending Time With His Child Seraphina Amid JLo Divorce

Image Credit: GC Images

Ben Affleck appears to be focusing on family time as he was recently spotted with his child Seraphina Affleck, following his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez’s filing for divorce on Tuesday, August 20.

In photos shared by Page Six, the 52-year-old actor was seen photographed seemingly in low spirits, wearing a blue button-down shirt over a gray t-shirt, paired with khaki pants and Nike sneakers, while holding a phone. He was photographed heading into an AMC theater in Marina Del Rey, California, for a movie night with his 15-year-old, who wore a graphic t-shirt and cargo pants, along with three other teens.

This sighting comes shortly after Affleck was seen with Seraphina while dropping off his eldest daughter Violet at Yale University for her freshman year, accompanied by his former spouse Jennifer Garner. His youngest son, Samuel, was not present. As Affleck focuses on family, he is also navigating his divorce from the 55-year-old singer.

JLo filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of their separation, according to Page Six. The filing noted that their split occurred on April 26, 2024. Lopez has also requested to legally change her last name from Affleck back to Lopez.

Speculation about trouble in their marriage began earlier this year, with signs that the couple was facing challenges. They did not celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary and listed their marital home for sale.

An insider told People that Ben “hasn’t given [Jennifer] any signs that he wants to continue their marriage” and “hasn’t shown any commitment or interest in making their marriage work.” The source added, “It’s gotten to the point where she just needs to look out for herself.”

The couple, known as “Bennifer,” originally dated in the early 2000s, becoming Hollywood’s “It” couple before calling off their engagement in 2004. A decade later, they rekindled their romance and married. As Affleck now focuses on his children, “Jenny from the Block” will also be spending time with her own kids, Emme and Max, whom she shares with singer Marc Anthony.