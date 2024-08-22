Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Spotted Filming ‘Freakier Friday’ at The Beach

Image Credit: Getty Images for Disney

On-screen mother-daughter duo Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan were spotted embracing on the set of Freakier Friday, the sequel to their 2003 Disney hit Freaky Friday.

The bond they formed during the first film has brought them back together for this highly anticipated sequel. Lohan, now 38, was seen on a Malibu beach wearing a vibrant green swimsuit adorned with floral designs, while the 65-year-old Curtis sported a wetsuit and sunglasses, smiling alongside the Mean Girls star.

The original film follows the story of a mother and daughter who, after “a big argument in a Chinese restaurant, both receive a fortune cookie each from the restaurant which causes them to switch bodies. As they adjust to their new personalities, they begin to understand each other more and eventually it’s the mutual self-respect that sorts things out” According to IMDb’s synopsis.

Having known each other since the early 2000s, Lohan expressed her appreciation for Curtis during a January interview with Good Morning America, sharing that the two have become like “best friends.” She added, “They always say that when you have a best friend or someone you’re really close with, even if you don’t see them for years, when you reunite, it’s like you were never apart.”

“We all just have so much fun and it’s so great to have that on set. You just always really want to have a good time. So it’s a lot of love, a lot of fun, a lot of laughs and it’s a great experience right now,” she shared.

Curtis, reflecting on her career, told IMDb, “I’ve worked on many projects, but wherever I go, the movie people always ask about is Freaky Friday.”

As their time on set wrapped, the pair seemed to savor the summer. Lohan recently posted on Instagram, “It’s been such a joy to make this film with my dear friend @jamieleecurtis, who brings so much happiness to our set every day.”

The fan-favorite film, which also stars Chad Michael Murray and others, is set to be released in 2025.