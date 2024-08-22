Kerry Washington & Tony Goldwyn Share ‘Scandal’ Reunion Photos From the 2024 DNC

Image Credit: Getty Images

Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald Grant had the best reunion in real life. Former Scandal co-stars Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn snapped a few photos together during the third evening of the Democratic National Convention, and the 47-year-old actress shared them to social media.

“Giving the people what they want,” Kerry tweeted on Wednesday, August 21, alongside two shots of her and Tony, 64. She added the hashtags “ForDemocracy” and “Olitz” to her message, which was a nod to the relationship between her Scandal character, Olivia, and Tony’s Fitz.

In the first image, the former co-stars took a close-up selfie together in front of the large crowd at the DNC in Chicago. In the second snapshot, Kerry playfully pretended to pick Tony’s nose while he flashed a smile for the camera.

Fans of the former political series were elated to see their favorite co-stars reunite. While commenting on Kerry’s X post, one fan shared a clip of Olivia and Fitz seemingly having a disagreement.

“Pretty sure y’all took this picture after you had a fight about how much you love each other backstage,” the social media user quipped.

Kerry and Tony are both serving as hosts for the 2024 DNC. Tony was the emcee for the first night on Monday, August 19, and Kerry will host the final evening on Thursday, August 22.

Tony spoke with Variety following his hosting gig and explained how he got involved with Vice President Kamala Harris‘ campaign.

“I was offered to be a surrogate for the campaign, particularly when President [Joe] Biden made the decision to step down, and Kamala was stepped up and there was just this tremendous surge of energy,” he revealed. “I said, ‘Whatever you guys need to do.’ They asked if I wanted to come to the convention, and I said, ‘If my work schedule allows and what are you thinking? And they said, ‘Well, we have an idea. How would you like to host the first night?’ Luckily, my work schedule allowed it.”

When prompted about how he and his Scandal co-star were both appearing at the DNC, Tony joked that “life imitates art.” However, he made it clear that their hosting duties have “nothing to do with Scandal.”

“We’re just two very concerned citizens of the United States of America,” he clarified.