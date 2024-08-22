Donald Trump’s Life Threatened By Sex Offender, Leads To Manhunt

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Former president, Donald Trump is under heightened protection due to an ongoing threat against his life.

The 78-year-old politician is being targeted by Ronald Lee Syrvud, a 66-year-old man who is reportedly “being sought as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate,” according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. As officers secure the border where Trump is scheduled to visit, they are actively searching for the suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office revealed that Syrvud has a criminal history, including warrants for DUI, a hit-and-run, and failing to register as a sex offender. He is described as a 6-foot-tall white male with white hair and green eyes. The threats were reportedly made on social media, prompting elevated security measures.

This current situation arose as Trump campaigns for the presidential election, running alongside his Republican ally, J.D. Vance. Trump has attended several rallies, despite a previous assassination attempt by a gunman who was later captured and is now deceased. Reflecting on the incident during the Republican National Convention, Trump said, “Bullets were continuing to fly as very brave Secret Service agents rushed to the stage — and they really did, they rushed to the stage. These are great people. At great risk, I will tell you. And pounced on top of me so that I would be protected. There was blood pouring everywhere, and yet, in a certain way I felt very safe, because I had God on my side. I felt that. I felt that,”

The aftermath of that traumatic, which resulted in one civilian death, and a handful of others injured, produced the iconic photo of Trump with his fist raised defiantly in the air. He later commented, “Once my clenched fist went up, and it was high into the air —you’ve all seen that — the crowd realized I was OK and roared with pride for our country, like no crowd I have ever heard before. Never heard anything like it.”

Trump is set to face Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the upcoming November Presidential elections, alongside his running mate J.D. Vance .