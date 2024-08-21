Does Travis Kelce Appear in Swift’s ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’ Music Video?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift dropped the music video for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” on Tuesday, and fans quickly speculated about possible special appearances—like a certain NFL star.

After analyzing the footage, Swifties were convinced that boyfriend Travis Kelce made a cameo in the video. The scene in question shows Swift, 34, rehearsing choreography for her Eras Tour, with a blurry figure with facial hair—possibly Kelce, also 34—sitting in the background in a white T-shirt behind a table.

One fan shared a screenshot of the blurry figure on X, writing, “Omg Travis Kelce’s music video debut.”

Omg Travis Kelce’s music video debut pic.twitter.com/M6oNbkGf0E — 𝑲𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒏⸆⸉ 🖤 (@perfectlyfine89) August 20, 2024

Another Swiftie joked, “I was searching for him in the whole damn video!! LOL.”

The tight end has been increasing his presence at Swift’s shows in recent months, transitioning from a spectator to an active participant. In June, Kelce made his Eras Tour stage debut during a transition skit for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” joining her backup dancers in a full tuxedo and top hat.

Swift shared pictures from the set on Instagram, writing in the caption, “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 Never going to forget these shows.”

Kelce later revealed that the headline-making surprise was his idea.

“I was like, ‘How fun would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the ‘1989’ era?’” the NFL star recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in July. “She started laughing and was like ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’”

“I was like … ‘I’ve seen the show enough. Might as well put me to work here,” he continued. “She found the perfect part of the show to put me in. … It was, like, the safest option.”

Although the three-time Super Bowl winner teased more cameos on his podcast—“Who knows, might not be the last time”—he stayed in the audience during subsequent performances in Dublin and Amsterdam.