Taylor Swift Surprises Fans with Special Guests at Final London Show

Image Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift had a few surprises up her sleeve as she closed out the final night of the European leg of her Eras tour.

On Tuesday, Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine joined Swift on stage for the debut performance of their collaboration, “Florida!!!,” which appears on Swift’s most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.

But the surprises didn’t end there.

Fans at the show were treated to a special performance with Jack Antonoff, as he and Swift performed a mash-up together. Additionally, Swift delivered the first live performance of “So Long, London” since the Eras Tour launched in March 2023.

For the live debut of “Florida!!!,” Welch joined Swift on stage, belting out the chorus—“Say it’s unforgivable/What a crash, what a rush/F**k me up, Florida!”—to a crowd of more than 90,000 roaring fans.

The “Dog Days Are Over” singer, 37, co-wrote “Florida!!!,” and since its release on April 19, the album The Tortured Poets Department has held onto the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s 200 albums list for most of the year.

“Thank you, Taylor,” Welch posted to Instagram Stories early Wednesday.

Following the first surprise duet, Antonoff, 40, joined Swift, 34, for a mash-up of “Death By a Thousand Cuts” from her Lover album and “Getaway Car” from Reputation.

“I think a lot about why I’m lucky enough to get to do a show like the Eras Tour, and it’s because I’ve been fortunate enough to find friendships over the years that have been incredibly collaborative and creative,” Swift told the crowd while introducing her friend and producer. “I get to make music with one of my best friends in the world, and he’s here tonight.”

She added that the songs they would be performing were some of their “favorite ones that we’ve done together.”

Swift then traded her guitar for a piano and debuted “So Long, London,” which is widely believed to be about the end of her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, whom she split from last year.

“You know, we have done a lot of shows on this tour, so it’s kind of rare to have a song that I’ve never performed live before,” she said before playing. “And yet here we are.”

The lyrics include: “I left all I knew, you left me at the house by the Heath/ I stopped CPR, after all, it’s no use/ The spirit was gone, we would never come to/ And I’m pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free.”

Swift will return to the U.S. in October for shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver.