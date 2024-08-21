‘Love Island USA’ Stars Kendall Washington & Nicole Jacky Break Up After Season 6 Reunion

Image Credit: Peacock

Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky have officially ended their relationship just days after their bombshell moment at the Love Island USA reunion. On Tuesday, August 20, the couple took to their Instagram Stories to announce their breakup.

While both shared similar statements, the exes offered their perspectives on what led to the split. Nicole revealed that Kendall was the one who ended the relationship, stating, “On August 18th, Kendall and I agreed that our relationship was worth working on, and we were making plans for me to visit him in Dallas soon. However, today, on August 20th, he called and ended things.”

She continued, “While I understand and respect his decision, it’s hard to process. I opened up to him in the villa, and I still love and care for him now. I’m struggling mentally, and all I ask for is privacy during this time.”

Kendall, who had been with Nicole since her arrival as a Bombshell in the villa, expressed that he had “no regrets” about the connection they formed. After admitting that he initiated the breakup, Kendall wrote, “It reached a point where it was not healthy for us to continue the relationship. I still love and care for Nicole. I’ve never developed such strong feelings for a woman in my life.”

The announcement comes shortly after Nicole addressed the leaked video involving Kendall during the reunion. During their time on the show, the contestants did not have access to their phones and only regained them upon leaving the villa. When the show concluded, Kendall was bombarded with messages regarding a leaked video of him.

Since leaving Fiji, Nicole had shared her struggles about the situation on Instagram, writing, “Things have not been easy since leaving the villa. There’s much more to share about what has happened since coming home, and for now, I’ve been taking time to process — these are real feelings and my real life.”

At the reunion, the couple were trying to work things out. Nicole recounted how hurt she felt when Kendall lied about the timing of the video. He claimed that it was from a past relationship when, in fact, the clip was taken just days before filming began. During the episode, Kendall admitted, “I should’ve been 100 percent honest with Nicole, but I wasn’t ready. My life was turned upside down, and all I wanted was to have you there.”