Alicia Silverstone Updates Concerned Fans After Eating Street Fruits

Alicia Silverstone took to TikTok to share a glimpse into her life, revealing a fruit she was completely clueless about. The 47-year-old actress shared a TikTok video of herself exploring England when she stumbled upon a garden filled with Jerusalem cherries. At that moment, the ‘90s Hollywood star exclaimed, “Okay, I’ve discovered something that I can’t figure out, and I need your help… I just bit into this because it was on the street, and we were debating whether it was a tomato. It’s definitely not because look at these leaves.”

The fruit resembled a miniature tomato but was filled with seeds inside. As she took a bite, she remarked, “I don’t think you’re supposed to eat this… does anyone know what this is?”

@aliciasilverstone What the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out. 🤔 ♬ original sound – Alicia Silverstone

Concerned users quickly flooded the comments to educate Alicia about the mysterious fruit. “She’s clearly clueless…,” one user wrote.

“Can someone tag me when we know she’s OK” another chimed in. “WOMAN! UPDATE US. ARE YOU ALIVE AND WELL!?!,” a fan added.

As widespread concern grew, Rachel Meyer, Associate Adjunct Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at UC Santa Cruz, informed Entertainment Weekly that while the “mildly poisonous” fruit may have some benefits, “people should not eat this plant or try using it medicinally without familiarizing themselves with the literature on traditional uses and toxicity levels.”

Shortly thereafter, Alicia returned to TikTok to assure fans that she is “alive and well!” In a post featuring the actress posing against a pink background with her arms under her chin, she captioned the image, “Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow,” while Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” played in the background.

Fans were relieved to see the Clueless actress was healthy. “Girlllll why did this update take almost 24 hours though?” one user noted. “I’ve been worried about you… girl, don’t do that! Lol,” another commented. Another supporter added, “Everyone’s been dying for an update about you. We’ve all been worried! Thank you for letting us know you’re okay!”

Another social media user even noted, “Thank goodness!! Literally checking your page every hour.”