Simone Biles Reveals Paris Nightclub Tried to Charge $26,000 for Champagne

Simone Biles recently shared that she was left dumbfounded when a nightclub in Paris attempted to charge her a staggering $26,000 for a single bottle of champagne following the 2024 Olympic closing ceremony.

“We had closing ceremonies at the Olympics. I went, and after that, we went out,” Biles—who took home three gold medals and a silver at the Paris Games earlier this month—recalled in a TikTok video posted Monday. “You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne.”

“Obviously, I didn’t buy it. But why would you even try to play me like that? Like, that’s wild.”

The gymnast, often referred to as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), admitted, “And I don’t know, sometimes the attention, I’d rather not have it. I’d rather just be as normal as possible… I don’t know.”

Biles did not disclose the name of the club where the incident occurred, although she had posted photos of herself clubbing with her sister Adria at L’Arc Paris—a nightclub in the French capital’s 16th arrondissement—to celebrate her success.

“The reason I’m unwell this morning,” Biles captioned a snap showing a bottle parade at the venue, complete with champagne, sparklers, a sign that read, “Gym Legend Simone Biles @L’Arc Paris,” and another sign dubbing her “God 4 Life.”

Additionally, in her “Get Ready with Me” TikTok video, Biles mentioned that she has yet to determine which Chicago Bears games she’ll attend this season to support her husband, Jonathan Owens, a veteran safety who signed a two-year deal with Chicago in March.

“I’m not sure how many games I’ll be able to make because in a few weeks we go on tour,” she said, referring to the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, which is headlined by Biles.

“I think right now we’re doing about 32 stops [on the tour].”

The Gold Over America Tour is advertised as bringing “jaw-dropping athletic brilliance and high-energy choreography coupled with inspirational messages of hope, strength, resilience, and determination” to arenas across the U.S. this fall. Biles will be joined by her U.S. women’s gymnastics teammates Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles.