Meghan Markle Speaks Spanish At Colombian Afro-Women Representation Event

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle is embracing the Colombian spirit, speaking Spanish during a conference that empowered Afro-Colombian women.

The 43-year-old Duchess has been in the country for a few days, where she was spotted dancing salsa, visiting the Escuela Tambores in Cartagena, and meeting with Colombia’s Vice President, Francia Márquez, and her partner. As they immersed themselves in the local culture, they appreciated the country’s renowned food, landscapes, and diversity. Since their arrival, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been grateful for the warm hospitality.

During an event in Cali, Meghan took the microphone and showcased the Spanish she learned in Argentina 20 years ago. She expressed, “I would like to start in Spanish because we are in your country. My husband and I feel this embrace from Colombia; it is incredible. So thank you, thank you very much because the culture, the history, everything was like a dream on this trip… Here, I can feel this community and this connection, which is the best feeling in the world right now, so thank you.”

When the topic of race and representation arose, Meghan emphasized, “We all know how much representation matters. We all know that if you see someone who looks like you, talks like you, or comes from a community like yours, you can believe it’s possible to achieve a similar position of power.”

As a woman of mixed race, Meghan faced criticism during her time at the royal palace with her husband, Prince Harry, who accompanied her on this trip to Colombia. While at Buckingham Palace, issues of race arose, especially when higher authorities resisted giving their son, Archie, a title or security, noting he was the “first child of color.”

Meghan remains committed to representation, ensuring that the Afro community— whether Colombian or from any part of the world—knows the importance of having role models who show them what’s possible.