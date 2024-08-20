Donald Trump Gives Insight On The University His Son Barron is Attending

Image Credit: Getty Images

School season is back, and even politicians’ families are preparing for the new academic year—like Donald Trump’s son Barron Trump, who is heading off to university in New York!

The 78-year-old former president shared the news in an exclusive interview with the New York Post. “He’s all set at a certain school that’s very good… He’s always been a very good student, he’s smart,” Trump said. Although the name of the university hasn’t been disclosed, Trump mentioned that his team would reveal it “soon.”

Barron Trump, the son of Donald and Melania Trump, graduated from high school in May. While his major remains unknown, his father joked with the outlet, admitting that Barron has an interest in politics and sometimes even advises him on what to do. “I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny,” Trump shared.

This announcement follows Barron’s recent appearance at a July rally, where the youngest Trump child received cheers from the crowd. Although Barron has generally stayed out of the public eye and hasn’t made public comments, other Trump family members have stepped into the spotlight. For example, Trump’s granddaughter Kai spoke on his behalf with heartfelt words at the 2024 Republican National Convention..

“I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support… The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person. But I know him for who he is. He’s very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country. And he will fight every single day to make America great again,” Kai expressed.

As the Trump family gears up for the November elections, Donald Trump is actively preparing his presidential campaign alongside his running mate, J.D. Vance. They will face off against Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as the nation heads toward a highly anticipated election season.