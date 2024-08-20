Christina Applegate Jokes She Looks Like ‘Humpty Dumpty’ with ‘No Muscles’ in Legs

Image Credit: Getty Images for Critics Choice

Christina Applegate, who has been experiencing multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms for some time, recently opened up about the physical changes brought on by the progressive immune disorder.

During an episode of the “MeSsy” podcast on Tuesday, August 20, which she co-hosts with actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate used a specific children’s book character to describe how her body has changed.

“I have no muscles in my legs, which I showed you,” Applegate, 52, told Sigler. “I look like Humpty Dumpty. My little tiny, weird legs and then my big menopausal belly.”

Sigler, 43, who was diagnosed with MS in 2001 at the age of 20, shared that the disorder has forced her to become a “homebody,” a significant shift from her once active and athletic lifestyle.

“I was the most active, athletic — if everyone was going to go play a sport, I was in it till the end,” Sigler recalled. “If everyone was going to go for a walk, I was the first one to be out in the street. That was me, that was my personality. That was my life. I just always wanted to be doing something, and up and out, I was never home. Now I feel like I’m always home.”

Applegate, in contrast, admitted that she has always been more of a homebody, preferring the comfort of her bed. However, the progression of MS has made her even more reliant on staying in.

“I like being home now because, well, I like being in my bed, but also I don’t want to be in my bed,” she said. “But once I do go out, I’m happy I’ve done it.”

Applegate explained that her friends now understand her limitations and don’t expect physically demanding activities, such as hiking. “That’s not going to happen because I’m so not conditioned right now,” she said, adding that the lack of physical activity has left her feeling deconditioned, making even small exertions like walking uphill feel overwhelming.

In line with the title of their podcast episode, “I Love When People Cancel,” Applegate mentioned that she asks her friends for “grace” in case she needs to “cancel right before” plans to hang out.

MS is a disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the brain and spinal cord, leading to symptoms such as muscle stiffness and difficulties with walking and talking.

The Anchorman, Married With Children, and Bad Moms star previously discussed her insecurities about aging and her appearance during an August 1 episode of the podcast.