Channing Tatum Shares ‘Date Night’ Video With Zoe Kravitz at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Concert

The Eras Tour proved to be an enchanted “date night” for Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz. The Magic Mike actor, 44, shared clips from his night out at Wembley Stadium with his fiancée, 35, as they enjoyed one of Taylor Swift‘s concerts. In fact, Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, even gave Channing a sweet gift at the London show.

“Date night with TSwift,” Channing captioned an Instagram carousel post on Monday, August 19. “The love is real and Taylor is an absolute force! Ha and got some guitar picks I’m gonna sell for charity from big daddy Swift himself [sic]. Legend he is.”

In the first slide of the actor’s carousel, Channing recorded Zoë dancing in front of him to Taylor’s “Shake It Off.” He then panned the camera back to capture him giving the actress a kiss on the cheek. The second slide was a selfie between Channing and Scott, in which Channing held up the guitar picks that Scott gifted him.

Channing has made it clear how much of a Swiftie he is. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month, the Foxcatcher actor gushed over how “normal and sweet” the “Karma” singer, 34, is.

“I kind of know her a little personally and she’s really kind of just normal and sweet,” he said. “And she’ll make you, like, a dinner, and like whip it up no problem. Like, homemade Pop-Tarts. Like warm, warm Pop-Tarts. I’m like, ‘Did you just make these? How are these warm?'”

Channing also explained how he officially became a Swiftie.

“And then you get to see her go on stage, for like a three-plus hour show,” he said, referring to Taylor’s Eras Tour. “I challenge any triathlete that’s a champion to go and do what she’s doing on stage. I was a fan fan afterwards [sic].”

At the time, Channing also discussed his relationship with Zoë.

“I’m so happy,” the Fly Me to the Moon star gushed. “I don’t even know how to really put it into words. She’s so special. To get to wake up every day and create with somebody — It’s really, really good.”

Over the past week, Channing and Zoë have been busy promoting their latest film, Blink Twice, which the Batman actress wrote and directed and the Dear John actor starred in. The duo first started dating in 2021 and got engaged in late 2023.