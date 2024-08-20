Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Unite To Drop Off Daughter Violet At College

Image Credit: GC Images

Co-parents Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited to celebrate a significant milestone for their daughter Violet, who has officially started university.

On Sunday, August 18, the former couple accompanied their 18-year-old daughter to drop her off at Yale University in Connecticut. Joined by their other child, Fin,(formerly Serafina) the family of four—minus youngest son Samuel— kept their dress code casual, as per photos shared on Page Six, as they spent the weekend together, exploring the area and dining out.

Violet is entering her freshman year of college after graduating from high school in June. Her 52-year-old mother, Jennifer Garner, admitted that the milestone brought tears. In an interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Jennifer revealed, “I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it.”

Violet has grown into a young woman who is unafraid to stand up for what she believes in. In July, she gained attention for addressing the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, where she spoke about a post-viral condition she contracted in 2019. She emphasized the importance of masks availability, saying, “I’m OK now, but I saw firsthand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief.”

She added, “they do not keep us safer, they make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together.”

The family’s public appearance comes amid rumors of marital troubles between 51-year-old Ben Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez. Speculation about their relationship has been swirling since earlier this year, with minimal public interaction fueling divorce rumors.

Signs of strain include the 54-year-old singer canceling her tour, celebrating her birthday in July without Ben, and the couple marking their second anniversary separately. As they list their marital home, Ben remains committed to being present for his children, prioritizing special moments like Violet’s college send-off—just as Jennifer Lopez does with her twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with singer Marc Anthony.