Aaron Rodgers Reveals What ‘Irritated’ Him About Brother Jordan’s Bachelorette Run

Aaron Rodgers didn’t have much to say about his estranged brother Jordan Rodgers‘ time on The Bachelorette—except for the issue he had with private family matters being discussed publicly.

While the exact origin of their rift remains unclear, tensions between Jordan and Aaron were first made public in 2016 during season 12 of the show. Jordan, who ultimately won the season, introduced JoJo Fletcher to his eldest brother, Luke Rodgers, and their parents, Ed and Darla, during hometowns.

Luke noted, “It pains both of us not to have that relationship [with Aaron]—we miss our brother,” with two empty seats at the table symbolizing the lack of Aaron and his then-girlfriend, Olivia Munn.

“Aaron was irritated by his family’s decision to film that scene, empty chairs and all, especially when he was not invited to participate,” wrote biographer Ian O’Connor in his new book Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers. “Not that he would have shown up. Aaron did not appreciate that Jordan was using their personal issues to increase his visibility for a potential TV career.”

And it wasn’t the only time Jordan touched on the strained relationship. During the show, he explained to JoJo why Aaron wouldn’t be meeting her, saying, “Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship. It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life.”

At training camp that year, Aaron expressed his discomfort with Jordan discussing their relationship on TV, saying, “I haven’t seen the show to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot,” but he found it “a little inappropriate [for Jordan] to talk publicly about some family matters.”

Privacy, especially regarding family issues, has always been a priority for Aaron. As O’Connor explained, “Aaron said he has been distressed over the years by the occasional leak or comment from a family member. He wishes he was granted the same respect he has shown his parents and siblings.”

Aaron further elaborated, saying, “I have questions about why they feel the need to talk about it. When you are holding all the cards, you don’t have to bluff. There’s nothing they can say other than make up stories, but look at the facts.”