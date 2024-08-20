1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Reveals She Lost 500 Lbs. in New Video

Image Credit: Tammy Slaton/Instagram: @queentammy86

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is celebrating a major milestone in her weight loss journey.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, Aug. 18, Slaton reposted a video from content creator Katlyn Foster, which featured a group of seven people showcasing their impressive weight loss. Set to Andra Day’s inspirational song “Rise Up,” Tammy appeared in a side-by-side post, reacting to a video that featured herself and six fellow “weight loss warriors” walking into the frame.

As the friends joined hands and lifted them in unison, the video revealed that the group had collectively lost an astounding 2,078 pounds. The 38-year-old Slaton shared that she personally lost a total of 500 pounds since beginning her transformation.

“Truly absolutely amazing ladies, and I’m happy to call y’all all my friends,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of each and every one of y’all. Not only are you beautiful on the inside, but you’re gorgeous on the outside. Never forget.”

In September 2022, Slaton—who stars in the TLC series alongside her sister Amy Slaton Halterman—underwent gastric bypass surgery and has been keeping fans updated on her weight loss journey ever since.

“One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people,” she told PEOPLE after losing 440 pounds in December 2023. “But for me, it was huge.”

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore,” she continued. “Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So, I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”

Slaton also explained how the weight loss journey has significantly improved her mental health.

“Before I went to rehab, I was just bitter, unhappy, very super suicidal depressed,” she shared in a February TikTok. “I have personally seen a lot of growth in how I treat people and my family. Just my attitude and how happier I seem. I smile a lot more,” she added. “I value life now, where before I hated it. I hated everything about life. And now, I’m just going with it.”