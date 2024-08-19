What Time Is The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Reunion Airing On Peacock?

Image Credit: Peacock

Welcome back, islanders! The season 6 reunion of Love Island USA is almost here, and Ariana Madix will return to host the event. Following a hectic season, multiple contestants from the sixth season will reunite. However, not everyone is confirmed to be coming back. And fans think that a few of them implied their intentions to skip the reunion.

Hollywood Life has rounded up the details on Love Island USA‘s season 6 reunion, below.

Where to Watch the ‘Love Island’ Season 6 Reunion

The reunion can be streamed via Peacock.

Is the Season 6 Reunion Live?

According to USA Today, the reunion episode will not be airing live. It was taped in New York City.

The cast are all part of the Love Island USA fam now, and while we love your passion for them, we ask that you always choose to be kind. Let’s lift them up and spread the love. Enjoy the reunion, and see you in Fiji next summer! 💕 #LoveIslandUSA #SpreadLove #ChooseKindness pic.twitter.com/3lUjItIiMg — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 19, 2024

When Does the ‘Love Island’ Season 6 Reunion Air?

Viewers can watch the reunion on Monday, August 19, starting at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

We're feeling 😊😱🥳 for #LoveIslandUSA – The Reunion, how about you?! See you tomorrow night at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT, only on @Peacock. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sbVTPGVJrx — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 19, 2024

Who Is Returning for the Season 6 Reunion?

The winning couple of season 6 — Serena Page and Kordell Beckham — are confirmed to be in the reunion episode in addition to their castmates Leah Kateb, Miguel Harichi, Kaylor Martin, Aaron Evans, JaNa Craig, Kenny Rodriguez, Nicole Jacky, Kendall Washington, Olivia Walker, Rob Rausch and Andrea Carmona.

Despite a rumored “blow up” behind the scenes, Leah shut down any speculation that she would not appear in the reunion episode. In a TikTok comment, the reality TV personality clarified to a fan, “No ‘blow up’ happened at the reunion. Yall make any n everything up. I’m exhausted mentally physically and spiritually from this entire experience. I’m tired. I told them I am DONE after reunion.”

In a separate comment, Leah explained, “That’s all they were getting from me. Respectfully. Everything else I just can’t and they don’t even deserve me. Period moving on.”

However, contestant Caine Bacon claimed that he was “canceled” from appearing in the reunion. Per Deadline, Caine responded to a social media user, who asked whether the episode was canceled.

“It isn’t I mean, I’ve been cancelled from it lol,” Caine wrote.

Caine’s comment came after a since-deleted social media video surfaced of him allegedly deriding a Korean restaurant.