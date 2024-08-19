Paul Mescal Seemingly Confirms Romance With Singer Gracie Abrams

Image Credit: Getty Images

Irish actor Paul Mescal has been linked to several famous actors, and after speculation about his relationship with American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, the pair have seemingly confirmed the rumors with multiple loved-up outings.

Mescal, 28, and Abrams, 24, have been spending time together all summer. Recently, the pair was spotted shopping in the Mayfair area of London, holding hands as they crossed a street, before later attending the All Points East festival in Victoria Park. Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams holding hands in London recently! pic.twitter.com/6r4gC39oWt — 🏁 (@concertleaks) August 18, 2024 In a photo shared on X, the Gladiator actor stood behind the “Close to You” singer as she pulled her hair into a low ponytail. The duo wore inconspicuous white T-shirts and squeezed close together amid the crowd.

On June 30, TMZ shared photos of the Normal People actor and the singer sitting across from each other in a London restaurant, laughing over drinks and sharing plates. At one point, it even looks like Mescal reaches over to caress Abrams’ face.

Previously, there were dating rumors involving Natalie Portman, 43, and Ayo Edebiri, 28, with Mescal. But sources quickly set the record straight, clarifying that his relationships with both actresses are platonic. In fact, Natalie and Paul have built quite a friendship and have now known each other for a while. Similarly, sources revealed that he and Edebiri are just good friends.

Ultimately, it might be difficult to get direct confirmation from Mescal as he made a vow (in Vanity Fair) to never speak about his personal life to the public following his split from Phoebe Bridgers, whom he dated from 2020 to 2022.

Mescal explained, “Sometimes I can drown [the public prodding] out and then other times it makes me really mad and upset. People are going to write and say things because there’s a certain interest with any person who’s in the public eye in how that person lives their life, and who they’re living up with, and what they’re doing and how they’re going about doing it. “

“But the temptation still exists to be like, ‘Shut the f**k up. This is my life. This is what’s going on. Or this is what’s not going on.’ But moving forward as much as I can, that’s going to be my life that is private. ”

It will be interesting to see if the pair are dating or if their relationship will unfold into a romantic affair, as both have associations with Bridgers.

When she was 13, Gracie Abrams uploaded a cover of “Waiting Room” by Phoebe Bridgers to Soundcloud. “It was the first thing I ever posted on the internet, and it was so s****y,” she laughs. “It was literally me recording into the computer speakers.” Almost a decade later, Abrams opened for Bridgers in Austin, Texas.