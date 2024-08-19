Mark Wahlberg & Halle Berry’s ‘The Union’ Movie: Everything We Know

Image Credit: FilmMagic

A Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg project wasn’t something on our Bingo card, but the high school sweethearts-turned-secret spies plot is enough to hook anybody into the film. The two movie stars just released their action-thriller, The Union, and fans felt that one thing was missing: a kiss. After all, if Halle and Mark are playing a former couple that reunites, shouldn’t there be a happily ever after-themed ending?

Hollywood Life has rounded up everything you need to know about The Union. Warning: spoilers ahead.

What Is ‘The Union’ About?

The movie follows Mark’s character, Mike, a “down-to-earth construction worker, [who] is thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school sweetheart, Roxanne [Halle], recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.”

According to its trailer, Roxanne and Mike run into each other at a bar two decades after their relationship ended. A few drinks and a romantic dance later, Roxanne knocks Mike out, and he wakes up in London. J.K. Simmons‘ character, Tom, informs Mike that a list of U.S. spies names’ had been compromised. Before undergoing a dangerous mission, Roxanne and “The Union” train Mike in a spy crash-course program.

Where to Stream ‘The Union’

Following its August 16, 2024, release date, the movie is now streaming on Netflix.

Do Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg Kiss in ‘The Union’?

Despite some romantic tension between their characters, Halle and Mark do not share a kiss in the movie. Halle explained the reason why they chose to avoid a makeout, per Variety.

“Once they kiss, then it’s over,” the actress said. “We’re hoping if we get to do a second one, we’ll let that chase continue. You want to see the journey — to see these two high school sweethearts find each other.”

Director Julian Farino double down on the “long debated” decision to skip the kiss.

“We take the relationship to a certain place, and then I think you’ve got to leave a lot of space to go,” Julian told the outlet. “Netflix always said to us at the beginning, ‘You have to think of this as a possible three-movie idea.’ So if an audience comes out wanting a kiss, then we’ve probably done alright, in my opinion.”