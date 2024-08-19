Donald Trump Shares AI Image of ‘Swifties For Trump’ Endorsement

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump is making headlines again, this time for involving Taylor Swift’s fans, aka Swifties, in his political campaign.

The 78-year-old politician appeared to use artificial intelligence to attract more attention. In a post shared on Truth Social on Sunday, August 18, he posted several images of women wearing shirts that read “Swifties for Trump,” along with a photoshopped picture of Uncle Sam featuring the 34-year-old singer’s face and the caption “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.” Trump responded to the images by writing, “I accept!”

Although the “Karma” singer has not made any public comment about this, her fans quickly came to her defense. On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, “Taylor Swift should sue him.” Another fan chimed in to Trump’s move by sharing a tweet from the pop star in 2020, where she criticized his presidency, saying, “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.”

Another user added, “This feels… illegal!”

On the same day, Trump also shared a video on the platform featuring a woman discussing a recent situation at Taylor Swift’s Vienna show, where there were attempted terror attacks. The woman claimed, “I never thought I’d see the day that Swifties were rallying for Trump… I guess something with ISIS happened. There’s a lot of terrorism going on. I guess she had to shut down shows because of it, and a lot of them are just saying, ‘You know, if Trump was in office, this would have never ever happened.’”

While Taylor Swift has not publicly declared her political allegiance in this election, it was previously mentioned in a book titled Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass that Trump had commented, “She’s beautiful—very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented… I think she’s very beautiful, actually—unusually beautiful!”

Trump’s post comes shortly after he agreed to face his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, in a presidential debate on September 10 on ABC. He agreed to three debates, while the current Vice President agreed to two presidential debates and one vice presidential discussion.