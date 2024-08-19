Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Make WNBA History in Rookie Seasons

Image Credit: Sportico via Getty Images

Sunday’s WNBA action saw rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese put on standout performances.

Clark led the Indiana Fever to a 92-75 win over the Seattle Storm and set a new league record.

The 22-year-old—now the all-time leader in assists for a rookie in a single season with 232—broke the record in just her 28th game in the league. The previous record holder, Ticha Penicheiro, set the record 25 years ago in 1998.

“Ticha has been a big fan of mine ever since I was in college and somebody that has always been right there to congratulate me or just be somebody that offers advice,” Clark said postgame. “So to pass somebody like her, I’m just forever thankful. She’s been a legend in our game. It’s super cool, but hopefully, there’s a lot more of those.”

The historic moment came in the second quarter of the game and was acknowledged by Penicheiro, who still ranks third all-time with 2,599 career assists.

“Records are meant to be broken…it shows growth and evolution. Can’t think of a better player to break it,” Penicheiro wrote in a post on X.

In addition to the record, the 22-year-old Clark finished with 23 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 steal in the victory over the Storm.

Meanwhile, Chicago Sky star Reese continued to make her mark in the WNBA.

Although the 22-year-old’s team came away with a loss on Sunday night, Reese delivered an impressive performance with 19 points and 20 rebounds, becoming the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in a single season.

Reese achieved this milestone after just 27 games and is now only two double-doubles shy of matching Tina Charles’ record for most double-doubles in a rookie season, set in 2010, according to ESPN.

Earlier this season, Reese also broke the record for the most consecutive double-doubles in WNBA history.

The Sky are 1-2 since the Olympic break and hold a 1.5-game lead for the 8th and final playoff spot. Despite Chicago’s inconsistency, Reese continues to showcase that she’s one of the best young players in the game.

Reese has been dominant in her rookie campaign and will likely battle it out with Clark for Rookie of the Year honors. She’s averaging 13.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.