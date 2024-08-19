Bachelor Nation’s Madison Prewett Expecting First Child With Husband Grant Troutt

Image Credit: Getty Images

Buckle up Bachelor Nation, there’s another baby on the way! Will Madison Prewett have a Bachelor or a Bachelorette?

As that remains to be seen, the 28-year-old is expecting her first child with husband, Grant Troutt. She shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting an announcement with photos alongside her 28-year-old husband as they proudly displayed their ultrasound images. “WE’RE PREGNANT !!!!!!!!!! Baby Troutt, we are SO ready for you and can’t wait to meet you,” she captioned the carousel.

The couple is embarking on their journey to parenthood after tying the knot in 2022. Both come from similar backgrounds and share a love for basketball, which helped bring them together. They exchanged vows in Dallas, Texas, in October of that year. Reflecting on her wedding day, Madison told People, “I have waited for this day my whole life… He is everything I have prayed for, waited for, and dreamed of my whole life. He was definitely worth the wait.”

Meeting Grant was the perfect match for Madi, especially after her previous relationship was publicly scrutinized during season 24 of The Bachelor, where she vied for the heart of 33-year-old Delta pilot, Peter Weber. Although Peter did chose her in the end, his parents weren’t fond of the match and preferred runner up, Hannah Ann Sluss.

In other Bachelor related news, Season 20’s leading man, Ben Higgins, is also expecting his first child with wife, Jessica Clarke. They announced the news on Instagram with a video set to “On My Way to You” by Cody Johnson, sharing, “the next chapter of our love story! Baby girl coming in February.”

Adding to the list of Bachelor babies, former Bachelorette, Andi Dorfman is also expecting her first child. She revealed her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing ultrasound images and expressing their joy. “Future Mom + Dad!!!! To say we are over the moon is an understatement! Baby Hart coming later this year,” one caption read.

Bachelor Nation is growing, with several former contestants preparing for their next chapter as parents.