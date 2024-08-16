Shailene Woodley Seen on NYC Date With Mystery Man

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Shailene Woodley appears to have a possible new love interest, as she was recently spotted with a man in New York City.

The 32-year-old actress was seen on a date with the mystery man on Wednesday, August 14, at the White Horse Tavern. According to the restaurant’s website, the tavern was “founded in 1880” and combines “its historic roots as the second oldest bar in NYC with a bevy of bar and restaurant delights to please a modern palate.”

The pair, dressed casually, sang along to the music. A source told Page Six that “they were in great spirits and seemed to have a flirtation.”

The insider added, “They were very engaged in conversation and singing. They were laughing and seemed lovely together. It was evident they were on a date.”

This sighting comes 2 years after The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum called off her engagement to NFL player Aaron Rodgers in 2022. During that time, Shailene was filming Three Women, which allowed her to channel her real-life feelings and emotions from the breakup into her character. She expressed in an interview with Net-A-Porter , “It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was a mess, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months.”

She continued, “I was so grateful that at least I could go to work, cry, and process my emotions through my character.”

Their relationship meant a lot to the 40-year-old New York Jets quarterback, as he expressed in an Instagram post dedicated to his former partner after their breakup, “@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple of months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like. I love you and am grateful for you,” he wrote.