Matthew Perry’s Death: Friends and Family ‘Blindsided’ by Assistant’s Involvement

Matthew Perry’s friends and family were reportedly “blindsided” by the recent arrest of his personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, in connection with the drug investigation surrounding the actor’s death.

According to an insider who spoke with Us Weekly, Iwamasa began working for the Friends actor around June 2022 after previously working for Perry’s manager, producer Doug Chapin.

“When they brought in Kenny, they thought he would be a great fit because he had worked for Doug for years,” the source added. “When he was brought on, it was already chaotic. Matthew wasn’t actually sober. He had been going in and out of sobriety, and multiple people were helping to take care of him.”

Iwamasa—who injected Perry with at least 27 shots of ketamine in the five days leading up to his death—became a trusted member of Perry’s team. “When Matthew’s previous assistant left, they didn’t hire a new one for a while. Matthew wasn’t acting at the time, so someone was needed only to handle his life and manage things around the house.”

“Kenny presented himself as a decent person.” (Per his LinkedIn profile, Iwamasa described himself as a “discreet” and “loyal” individual who “thrives in chaotic situations” and honors “absolute confidentiality.”)

“Kenny knew the situation and could deal with Matthew.”

The accidental drug overdose—which, according to an autopsy report, Perry died from acute effects of ketamine—triggered the investigation that led to the arrest of five individuals, as announced by the Department of Justice on August 15.

The suspects included physicians Salvador Plascencia and Mark Chavez, accused drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, Perry’s live-in personal assistant Iwamasa, and Erik Fleming, an acquaintance of the actor. All five have been charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine and face maximum sentences ranging from 10 years to life in prison.

Matthew Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, also spoke out regarding the network of people who preyed on the actor, expressing gratitude for those who worked on the investigation.

“We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously,” the Dateline correspondent, 77, said. “We look forward to justice taking its course.”

Morrison continued: “We’re hoping unscrupulous suppliers of dangerous drugs will get the message.”

Los Angeles police stated in May that they were working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on a probe into the large amount of surgical anesthetic in Perry’s system, particularly since the actor’s most recent ketamine infusion therapy session for anxiety and depression had been a week and a half prior to his death at age 54.