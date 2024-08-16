Christina Aguilera Recalls 2003 VMAs ‘Good Makeout’ With Madonna

Image Credit: WireImage

Christina Aguilera recently reflected on her pop-culture moments, particularly the kiss she shared with Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, which she recalled as “a good makeout moment.”

The 43-year-old singer performed alongside the 66-year-old pop star and Britney Spears, delivering some of Madonna’s greatest hits, including “Like a Virgin” and “Hollywood.” During the show, both Aguilera and the 42-year-old pop icon Britney played brides, stunning in white dresses and veils, while Madonna portrayed a groom in an all-black tuxedo and top hat.

In an interview with Glamour, Aguilera reminisced, saying, “I love a theme, I love a concept. I love getting into a specific character.” She added, “Madonna playing the role of the groom was so cool. It was like, wow—we’re up here with Madonna, and we’re part of this huge moment. It was really fun. The energy leading up to it, the rehearsals, everything. It was pretty magical.”

The early 2000s were all about show-stopping moments, and this historic surprise remains a core memory for both the Latina artist and the “Circus” hitmaker. In her book, The Woman in Me, Britney mentioned that “every time we rehearsed it, we did an air kiss.” She wrote, “I thought to myself: I want a moment like that again this year. With the kiss, should I just go for it?”

Madonna, often dubbed the ‘Queen of Pop,’ has always been known for her performances and creative vision. She made sure to incorporate the new generation of artists into her 2003 performance. At that time, she described the kiss as “friendly” during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I don’t know if most of America has seen two girls kiss before…It was just a friendly kiss,” she expressed. Since then, Madonna has continued to collaborate with contemporary artists like Maluma, Nicki Minaj, Tokischa, Swae Lee, and more.

Pop culture moments, especially those at the MTV VMAs, are never-ending. The next VMAs will take place on September 11 at 8 PM, where artists such as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Eminem, and more will battle off to win ‘Artist of the Year.’